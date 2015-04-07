PARIS, April 7 Talks to end a long-running dispute between toll-road operators and the French government are continuing but no agreement has yet been sealed, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, denying local media reports of a deal.

Separately, a source close to the matter said a deal could be reached by the end of this week.

The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers over-generous contracts held by Vinci , Eiffage and Spain's Abertis and Macquarie, which are the result of privatisation under the previous administration.

The government had imposed in January a freeze on toll-road tariffs in 2015 that has led to a showdown between the government and motorway operators.

"The talks continue but no deal has been reached at this stage," a ministry spokeswoman said after local media said the government had agreed a 0.57 percent hike in toll road tariffs for 2015.

Solving the dispute over road tolls would pave the way for a long-awaited package of 3.2 billion euro investment in road infrastructure.

The European Commission had approved last year a plan under which the operators agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of their concessions. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Ingrid Melander)