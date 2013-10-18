PARIS Oct 18 A local election candidate who
equated France's black justice minister with a monkey on her
Facebook page was suspended by the far-right National Front on
Friday after being exposed on television.
The incident was a blow to the anti-immigration party's
efforts to shake off accusations of racism. The movement led by
Marine Le Pen has been gaining ground in opinion polls ahead of
municipal and European elections next year and won a local
by-election in the southern town of Brignoles last Sunday.
Anne-Sophie Leclere, candidate in the northeastern town of
Rethel, posted a photo montage on the social network depicting
Justice Minister Christiane Taubira alongside a picture of a
baby chimpanzee.
Confronted on France 2 television, Leclere said: "I'd rather
see her up a tree ... than in the government like this.
"Frankly, she's a savage, showing up on TV with that devil's
smile," the candidate said, adding: "It's not racist."
Florian Philippot, the party's vice-president, told i>Tele
TV that Leclere would face an internal disciplinary hearing and
called her selection as a candidate a "casting error".
The National Front has expelled several members for racism
or showing neo-Nazi sympathies since Marine Le Pen took over the
leadership in 2011 from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was
convicted for belittling the Holocaust.
She has shifted the focus of party criticism from Arab
immigrants to Islamists, projecting herself as a defender of
secularism and women's rights, and has threatened to sue
journalists who call the National Front "extreme right" for
defamation.
Le Pen's popularity has grown amid high unemployment and
public frustration over illegal Roma camps, with a poll this
week showing voters consider her the strongest challenger to
Socialist President Francois Hollande, ahead of mainstream
conservative politicians.
