PARIS Aug 28 French nuclear safety authority ASN plans to reinforce safety rules to prevent fires and improve fire-fighting at power plants and other nuclear sites, the head of the watchdog said on Wednesday.

Out of the 100 fires at nuclear sites in 2011, around 80 were put out using extinguishers alone, and only around 10 posed a risk to safety, the agency said. It was not immediately able to provides figures on fires in 2012 and 2013.

The new rules will take into account lessons drawn from Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster and could come into force before the end of the year, the ASN said in a note published on its website. They will replace a 1999 decree.

"A fire that you do not control can destroy key safety material and lead to losing control of the containment of radioactive materials, for instance," Jean-Christophe Niel, head of the watchdog, said.

The agency called for better management of flammable materials and for more exercises to better prepare staff for emergency situations.

"We need to progress to improve the attitude of the staff when intervening to put out a fire," the ASN said.

France has about 100 nuclear sites, including 19 power plants managed by EDF, France's former monopoly utility.

"Things have improved since 1999, and they must continue to do so," Niel said. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)