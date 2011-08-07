* Conflict in New Caledonia over airline ticket prices
PARIS/NOUMEA, Aug 7 France has asked religious
mediators to defuse protests over rising air fares that have
resulted in 4 dead and 23 wounded at the airport of Mare island,
part of the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia.
The conflict in the French territory, home to the world's
largest nickel deposits, follow months of political instability
triggered by the adoption of the indigenous Kanak flag alongside
the French tricolour.
On Saturday, a group of 300 local residents who support the
local Kanak leader Nidoish Naisseline, also the chairman of Air
Caledonie, had tried to disband protesters who were asking for
air fares to be cut.
The protesters had been blocking the airport of Mare island
and airports of other South Caledonian islands since July 22.
Police finally disbanded the Mare protest on Sunday.
The conflict, which local authorities say is partly driven
by tribal disagreements, started with stone-throwing and
escalated into gunfire, which led to the death of Naisseline's
nephew.
"We must absolutely find a way to establish a dialogue to
make sure peace is restored on the island of Mare," France's
minister for overseas territories, Marie-Luce Penchard, told
iTele television.
"This is the reason why we have decided to ask religious
authorities to act as mediators."
Axel Urgin, French opposition Socialist party secretary in
charge of overseas territories, said New Caledonia was suffering
"worsening conditions and living costs, which keep rising in an
unbearable fashion for most people and exacerbate social
inequalities".
"Add to that endemic unemployment, in particular among the
young in the Kanak community."
The territory, which has a population of 250,000, is the
base of top nickel producer Societe le Nickel, owned by France's
Eramet .
The archipelago saw fighting in the 1980s between
independence supporters and those who wanted to remain French.
An agreement was signed in 1988 on the sharing of power between
local authorities and France.
New Caledonia is set to hold a referendum between 2014 and
2019 on full secession. French President Nicolas Sarkozy is
scheduled to travel there at the end of August.
Air Caledonie said on Friday it was on the verge of going
bust after accumulating losses of more than 1.2 million euros
($1.69 million) since the beginning of the protests.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Anne Pitoiset and Thierry
Leveque; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
($1=.7099 Euro)