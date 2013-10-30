NIAMEY Oct 30 Four Frenchmen held hostage in the Sahara desert by al Qaeda-linked gunmen for three years left Niger on a French government plane on Wednesday morning.

The men, who were kidnapped in 2010 while working for French nuclear group Areva and a subsidiary of construction group Vinci in northern Niger, were freed on Tuesday after secret talks.

A Reuters correspondent at Niamey airport said the freed men boarded the jet with two French ministers dispatched to pick them up.