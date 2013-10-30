* Kidnapped in Niger working for Areva, Vinci subsidiary
* Ransom reports overshadow return
* French FM says "no public money" used to secure hostages
* Men in shock, still sleeping on floor - Fabius
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi and Nicholas Vinocur
NIAMEY/PARIS, Oct 30 Four Frenchmen held hostage
in the Sahara desert by al Qaeda-linked gunmen for three years
were reunited with their families on Wednesday, and Paris
dismissed media reports it had paid a ransom for their release.
The men, kidnapped in 2010 while working for French nuclear
group Areva and a subsidiary of construction group
Vinci in northern Niger, were freed on Tuesday after
secret negotiations conducted by the government of Niger.
"I am very happy. It was difficult, the ordeal of a
lifetime," said Thierry Dol, one of the freed men before
leaving.
Gaunt and bearded, but said to be in good health, Dol,
Pierre Legrand, Daniel Larribe and Marc Feret embraced their
families on the runway of a military airport near Paris where
President Francois Hollande was waiting.
"I want to hail their courage after three years of struggle,
of waiting, of suffering," Hollande said. "Today our four
friends are back with their friends and family, and I wish them
everything that free men could want."
Wearing sun glasses and scarves, the men shook hands with
ministers but declined to talk to waiting reporters.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who travelled with them to
France, said they were in shock, having been isolated for so
long. "They slept well, but on the floor as they are not yet
able to sleep on mattresses," he said.
Niger's President Mohamadou Issoufou said they had been
retrieved from a remote area of northern Mali after Niger
officials made contact with the kidnappers a few months ago.
"We always remained confident because we had regular
contacts," Issoufou told Le Figaro newspaper.
Sources said negotiations with the hostage-takers were led
by Mohamed Akotey, a Tuareg who joined Areva's staff after the
end of a rebellion by the Niger Movement for Justice.
RANSOM?
The homecoming was overshadowed by media reports, citing
unnamed sources, that a 20 million euro ($27.5 million) ransom
had been paid by France's external intelligence service.
Speaking on the main evening television news broadcasts
Fabius and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian both said the
government had not paid a ransom, but were vague about whether
money had changed hands.
"As far as the French state is concerned no ransom was
paid," Fabius told TF1. When asked if private money had been
used, he said that "no public money was used."
Speaking on France 2, Le Drian also said France had not paid
a ransom, but when asked if Niger had paid, he said:
"Niger's President led the talks that he thought best to
lead and they have resulted in a positive outcome."
Diane Lazarevic, daughter of one of seven remaining French
hostages abroad, told Europe 1 radio the foreign ministry had
told her that while the government would not pay the kidnappers,
their employer might do so.
Areva declined to comment on Lazarevic's account.
The ransom allegations dominated French media coverage and
may limit any political benefit of the release for Hollande, a
day after a poll showed him to be the most unpopular president
on record.
Earlier this year, after ordering French military
intervention in Mali to prevent al Qaeda-affiliated Islamists
taking over the country, Hollande announced that France would no
longer pay a ransom for the release of hostages.
Diplomats said Hollande also agreed to a British initiative
to enshrine a commitment not to pay ransom to "terrorists" in
the communiqué of the Group of Eight leaders' summit in Loch
Earn, Northern Ireland, in June.
Britain says it is less vulnerable to hostage-taking because
of its credible refusal to pay. Critics say this has led to
British hostages being killed by their captors.
France has not gone as far as Britain by outlawing ransom
payments by companies.
Western and regional security officials say kidnapping has
earned al Qaeda in the Maghreb (AQIM) tens of millions of
dollars, although no figures have been confirmed. The money has
allowed the group to buy food, fuel, weapons and favour among
local populations in remote zones of Mali's north.
Insurgents in Mali have threatened reprisals against French
targets. AQIM said in March it had beheaded one hostage and
could kill the others. The Frenchman's body was found in July.
Of the seven French citizens still captive abroad, four are
in Syria, two in the Sahel, and one in Nigeria.
Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram was paid an equivalent of
$3.15 million by French and Cameroonian negotiators before
freeing seven French hostages in April, a confidential Nigerian
government report seen by Reuters showed.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Ingrid Melander, John
Irish and Paul Taylor in Paris; Writing by David Lewis and
Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alistair Lyon, Andrew Heavens and
Sonya Hepinstall)