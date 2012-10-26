PARIS Oct 26 France said on Friday it was
halting sales of an anti-influenza vaccine manufactured by Swiss
drugmaker Novartis as a precautionary measure after
potential impurities were found in batches of the drug in Italy
and Switzerland.
Health Minister Marisol Touraine said she had asked for all
doses of Agrippal to be withdrawn from the market pending a
decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
"At this stage no impurities have been found in France...
There is no known risk for patients who have used this brand in
France," Touraine said in a statement.
The decision follows the announcement by Swiss and Italian
authorities on Wednesday that they were banning some flu
vaccines produced by Novartis after small white particles were
discovered in injections of the drugs.
German authorities also imposed a ban on Begripal and Fluad
on Thursday and said Novartis had agreed to recall them
Agrippal is the only Novartis flu vaccine marketed in
France. The ban in Switzerland concerns Novartis' Fluad as well
as Agrippal, while Italy has also withdrawn subunit Influpozzi
and adjuvenated Influpozzi.
