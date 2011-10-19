LONDON Oct 19 French banks are strong enough to survive a sovereign default in the euro zone, although they will soon be asked to strengthen their capital reserves to reassure markets, France's central bank head said in a British TV interview on Wednesday.

Asked by Channel 4 News if French banks could withstand a default in the currency bloc's periphery, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said: "Absolutely -- this has been very much overstated."

In extracts of a transcript of the interview released by the daily news programme, he added: "I don't think it is at all a problem for them...and they can withstand whatever development happens especially on Greece. They have already provisioned."

French banks may try to boost their capital reserves by tapping sovereign wealth funds, he added.

"Of course it will be up to (French banks) to find out whether they have to or are willing to raise more capital in the market," Noyer said. "And certainly sovereign wealth funds could be in some cases an opportunity". (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Ron Askew)