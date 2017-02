Nov 5 Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said in a published interview on Saturday that France could preserve its coveted AAA credit rating if it "breaks with the culture of deficits".

Noyer, who is also a European Central Bank governing council member, also told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the role of the ECB was not to indefinitely prop up states in financial difficulty.

"If we break with a culture of deficits, we will maintain our triple A," Noyer said in the brief interview released ahead of publication on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark Heinrich)