PARIS Dec 6 Bank of France head Christian
Noyer said on Tuesday that he did not expect market pressures on
France to lead to a tightening of credit conditions, a day after
Standard & Poor's warned of a mass downgrade of euro zone debt.
"The idea that... these market pressures... would have a
restrictive effect on liquidity in France seems to me completely
false," he said at a conference on corporate finance in Paris.
S&P said late on Monday, on the heels of a Franco-German
accord to push for treaty change to tighten fiscal governance in
the euro zone, that it could hit the bloc with a mass downgrade
if there is no convincing deal at an EU summit on Friday.
The ratings agency said France's AAA rating could be cut by
two notches.
(Reporting By Leigh Thomas, writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by
Daniel Flynn/Anna Willard)