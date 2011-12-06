(Attaches to snap)

PARIS Dec 6 Bank of France head Christian Noyer said on Tuesday that he did not expect market pressures on France to lead to a tightening of credit conditions, a day after Standard & Poor's warned of a mass downgrade of euro zone debt.

"The idea that... these market pressures... would have a restrictive effect on liquidity in France seems to me completely false," he said at a conference on corporate finance in Paris.

S&P said late on Monday, on the heels of a Franco-German accord to push for treaty change to tighten fiscal governance in the euro zone, that it could hit the bloc with a mass downgrade if there is no convincing deal at an EU summit on Friday.

The ratings agency said France's AAA rating could be cut by two notches. (Reporting By Leigh Thomas, writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Daniel Flynn/Anna Willard)