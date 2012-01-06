PARIS Jan 6 European Central Bank (ECB)
governing board member Christian Noyer said on Friday that
sovereign debt issuances across Europe were going better since
the start of an ECB 3-year liquidity operation for banks last
month.
"Since the ECB launched its big 3-year refinancing operation
worth 500 billion (euros), we have in reality state debt
issuances which have gone very well," Noyer, who is also
governor of the Bank of France, told Europe 1 radio.
Noyer said France's latest bond auction had gone well and
that there were no doubts about the country's ability to repay
its debts, though he called for shoring up public finances in a
rapid and credible manner.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Ramya Venugopal)