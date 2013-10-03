PARIS Oct 3 European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer told Le Monde newspaper there is currently no need for a new long-term refinancing operation by the ECB because liquidity is already abundant.

"But we remain vigilant. If we see that there are liquidity tensions which endanger recovery, the ECB will not hesitate to take all appropriate measures, using all appropriate tools," he told the daily according to a text of the interview on Le Monde's website. (reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)