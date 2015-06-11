* ASN's Chevet says Areva's finances are a concern
* Nuclear watchdog meeting Areva by end-June on safety
* Chevet says tie-up a good thing, must be done quickly
By Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, June 11 Areva's financial
situation is worrying, the head of France's ASN nuclear watchdog
said on Thursday, urging the loss-making nuclear company and
utility EDF to wrap up a rescue plan for Areva as soon
as possible.
The French government last week approved EDF's plan to take
a majority stake in Areva's nuclear reactor business and gave
the two state-owned companies a month to do a deal.
"Areva's current financial situation, it could get better,
(it) can be considered as preoccupying in terms of safety," ASN
Director Pierre-Franck Chevet told Reuters in an interview.
"That's why we have formally asked to hear them ... to ask
what kind of organisation they are putting in place to fulfils
the commitments they have made in terms of safety for the
incoming period," he added, noting a meeting was scheduled by
the end of June.
An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment, while an Areva
spokeswoman pointed to comments made by Areva Chairman Philippe
Varin on Wednesday, that safety remained an absolute priority.
ASN, an independent regulatory authority, last year imposed
on Areva a requirement to recondition radioactive waste stored
at its La Hague facility in northern France, which could cost
several billion euros and which must be provisioned for, Chevet
said.
However the watchdog has no power on the merger per se and
its only remit is safety. It can shut down a nuclear plant if it
sees a safety issue or fine companies for any transgressions.
Chevet said it was important that the period between a
decision last week by French President Francois Hollande to
approve EDF's takeover plan, and a final implementation of the
new organisation, was as short as possible.
"In terms of safety, transition situations, where people are
wondering about their future, must be as short as possible,"
Chevet said at the authority's office just outside Paris.
"We will be extremely vigilant to ensure things go smoothly
in terms of safety during this transition period during which
many issues will remain unresolved," he said.
A tie-up between Areva and EDF could reinforce their
equipment design engineering capacities, which would be a good
thing for safety. "The more teams work in harmony, the better it
will be," Chevet said.
(Editing by David Holmes)