UPDATE 1-Britain says it fully supports U.S. strikes on Syria
LONDON, April 7 Britain fully backs the U.S. military strike against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, a government spokesman said on Friday.
PARIS, April 18 French nuclear security watchdog ASN said on Monday that it had been informed of the falsification of control reports by a French engineering company which produces parts used by industries that supply the nuclear sector among others.
ASN did not namee companies involved, but said in a statement that equipment destined for a research reactor under construction may have been affected.
The watchdog said an investigation has been launched to determine the scope of the falsification. It also requested that the nuclear industry sector carry out checks. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Oil supplies remain abundant despite OPEC cuts (Adds oil shipping data, updates prices)
CHIBA, Japan, April 7 Exxon Mobil Corp is marketing 1.3 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of mid-term liquefied natural gas volumes from its $19 billion Papua New Guinea LNG (PNG LNG) plant, reflecting overproduction and an increase in gas reserves.