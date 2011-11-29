PARIS Nov 29 Production at France's 1,300 megawatt Chooz 1 nuclear reactor did not restart on Monday because of low water levels in the Meuse river, EDF said on Tuesday, adding the reactor would be running again in a few days.

"Due to the Meuse flow, which is low at the moment, the production unit 1 is unable to restart immediately," said plant operator EDF. "The reactor should restart in a few days."

Chooz 1 was stopped on Sept 24 for planned maintenance.

Nuclear power plants are always located near rivers or the sea as they need water to cool reactors. Low water levels in a river would compromise the plant's ability to do so.

France has experienced two bouts of unusually dry weather this year. The March-May period was the hottest in France since 1900 and the driest in 50 years.

While rain this summer helped reduce stress on water tables, warm and dry conditions in September and October have pushed the water tables back to levels seen after the spring drought.

France relies heavily on its nuclear power production, provided by 58 nuclear reactors that account for three quarters of the country's electricity consumption. (Reporting By Abdoul-Karim Cisse; editing by Jason Neely)