PARIS, July 18 Several French trade unions
walked out of a meeting with the economy minister on the nuclear
sector on Monday, saying they did not want their participation
used as a cover to sanction decisions such as on EDF's Hinkley
Point project in Britain.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron was expected to meet the
energy branch of the trade unions to discuss the overhaul of the
French nuclear sector which has been in turmoil since the
Fukushima disaster in 2011.
The unions, worried that heavily indebted state-controlled
utility EDF is taking on too much, are against the
company pushing ahead with an 18 billion pound ($23.4 billion)
plan to build a nuclear reactor complex at Hinkley Point in
southern England and have asked for it to be delayed.
Macron has backed the project and said he expects EDF to
make a final investment decision in September.
Representatives of several unions, including the hardline
CGT and FO, arrived at the meeting, read a brief statement and
left.
"Nothing guarantees us that this meeting is not a facade to
endorse a decision that we do not agree to. Among others, we
reject any forceful decision on Hinkley Point," the CGT, FO, CGC
and UNSA unions said in a joint statement.
The unions said that although the meeting was about the
French nuclear sector that comprises several players such as
AREVA and CEA, only EDF was present at the talks.
The moderate CFDT union took part in the meeting.
"The minister regrets that the dialogue on all subjects
could not take place even though several meetings have been held
with the unions," a senior official at the Economy Ministry told
reporters, adding that the ministry will pursue bilateral
meetings with unions that wish it. ($1 = 0.7544 pounds)
