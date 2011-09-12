BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The European Commission said it would work with French authorities to assess the situation at the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment site in the south of the country, where an explosion on Monday killed one person.

"No radiation leak from the building has been reported by the French authorities. The Commission will monitor closely the situation together with the national authorities," a statement by the EU executive said.

EU countries including France -- the world's most nuclear-reliant country -- are currently carrying out stress tests on all their nuclear reactors in the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in March. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing by Jane Baird)