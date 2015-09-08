STRASBOURG, France, Sept 8 France's oldest nuclear plant at Fessenheim in the country's north east will not be closed before the end of President Francois Hollande's mandate in 2017, Energy and Environment Minister Segolene Royal indicated on Tuesday.

Closing the plant was one of Hollande's election promises, but his socialist government's "energy transition" law, intended to cut reliance on nuclear power, only caps nuclear capacity at current levels and does not schedule plant closures.

The capacity cap would force state-controlled utility EDF to close one or two of its ageing reactors when it opens the new EPR reactor it is building in Flamanville. But EDF last week again delayed the start-up of that plant to 2018, after the end of Hollande's term.

"The law is clear. When Flamanville opens, Fessenheim will have to close," Royal told reporters.

Several green party politicians and anti-nuclear groups said Royal's comments mean Fessenheim will not be closed for some time.

"Saying that you need to open a new reactor before you can close an old one goes against the logic of the energy transition," said campaigning group Sortir du Nucleaire (Nuclear Phase-out) in a statement.

The energy transition law specifies that France will reduce its reliance on nuclear energy for electricity production to 50 percent by 2025 from about 75 percent today, but does not lay out a road map to achieve that target. (Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac and Gerard Bon; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)