PARIS, July 15 Dozens of Greenpeace activists
entered an EDF nuclear power plant in Tricastin,
southern France on Monday, demanding the government shut it
down, the environmental campaign group said.
EDF could not immediately be reached for comment.
"With this action, Greenpeace is asking (President) Francois
Hollande to close the Tricastin plant, which is among the five
most dangerous in France," Yannick Rousselet, in charge of
nuclear issues for Greenpeace France, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)