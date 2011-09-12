VIENNA, Sept 12 The U.N. atomic agency is
seeking information from France about Monday's explosion at a
nuclear waste treatment site in the country's south, its head
said.
Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency, said the IAEA's incident centre had been
"immediately activated" and it had sent requests for
information.
"We are now interested in information," Amano told a news
conference.
A furnace exploded at the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment
site in southern France, killing one person, but there was no
leak of radioactive material outside the furnace, France's ASN
nuclear safety watchdog said.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Jon Boyle)