VIENNA, Sept 12 The U.N. atomic agency is seeking information from France about Monday's explosion at a nuclear waste treatment site in the country's south, its head said.

Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the IAEA's incident centre had been "immediately activated" and it had sent requests for information.

"We are now interested in information," Amano told a news conference.

A furnace exploded at the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment site in southern France, killing one person, but there was no leak of radioactive material outside the furnace, France's ASN nuclear safety watchdog said. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Jon Boyle)