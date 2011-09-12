(Adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, Sept 12 The U.N. atomic agency is
seeking information from France about Monday's explosion at a
nuclear waste treatment site in the south of the country, its
head said.
Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency, said the IAEA's incident and emergency centre had
been activated and it had sent requests for information from
French nuclear authorities.
"We are working on this issue," Amano told a news conference
on the sidelines of a week-long meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation
governing board.
A furnace exploded at the Marcoule nuclear waste treatment
site in southern France, killing one person, but there was no
leak of radioactive material outside the furnace, France's ASN
nuclear safety watchdog said.
The IAEA board is later this week expected to approve an
IAEA action plan to strengthen global nuclear safety in the wake
of Japan's Fukushima accident in March.
Amano suggested the news from France showed the need to act
on nuclear safety issues.
The IAEA came under fire in the first few days after the
Fukushima emergency six months ago, with critics saying it
initially provided scant and out-of-date information about the
world's worst nuclear disaster in a quarter of a century.
The agency said it could only give the information it
received from Japan.
