* Blast in radioactive waste furnace kills one, injures four
* Explosion contained inside furnace, "no radiation leak"
* Accident comes amid concern over nuclear sector safety
By Marina Dupetris
MARCOULE, France, Sept 12 A worker was killed in
an explosion at a French nuclear waste site on Monday, but
officials said there was no radioactive leak and the authorities
quickly declared the emergency over.
Four people were also injured, one with serious burns, in
the blast at the Centraco site, owned by French power utility
EDF and adjacent to the Marcoule nuclear research
centre on the river Rhone near the southern city of Orange.
The area no longer houses nuclear reactors. But supervisory
bodies opened inquiries into the incident, which dented EDF's
share price. In the wake of this year's Fukushima disaster in
Japan, it was also likely to provide further arguments for
opponents of France's heavy reliance on nuclear energy.
EDF, which a regulator said had improved safety at the site
since being criticised in 2008, said the blast was contained
within a furnace that was used to melt down scrap metal, from
nuclear plants, which emitted only low levels of radiation.
"There was an explosion at the Marcoule site at 1306 (1106
GMT) causing one death and injuring four," an EDF spokeswoman
said. "We don't know the cause."
Later, an executive from the plant operator, EDF subsidiary
Socodei, called it a "classic industrial accident" which would
most likely be classified as Level 1 on the seven-point
international scale of nuclear incidents.
France's ASN nuclear safety watchdog declared the incident
over but has launched an inquiry. The International Atomic
Energy Agency, was seeking information from France and activated
its incident and emergency centre.
Data on previous fatal accidents at French nuclear plants
were not available but officials said they could not recall one.
"NO CONTAMINATION"
Police cordons kept onlookers away on Monday. Journalists
saw police and other emergency vehicles at the site. There was
no obvious sign of damage or smoke.
Local emergency services said there were no traces of
radiation on the four people injured: "The risk of fire is over
and there is no radioactive or chemical contamination of either
the interior or exterior of the site," a rescue worker said.
Police also said there was no contamination outside the
Centraco complex, which has been in operation since 1999.
Employing some 350 people, it melts down scrap metal such as
valves and pumps used in nuclear plants and burns combustible
waste in an incinerator, according to Centraco's website.
France, which draws 75 percent of its electricity from
nuclear plants, is carrying out stress tests on its 58 reactors
in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, when the Japanese
nuclear site was damaged in an earthquake and tsunami.
Kash Burchett, European energy analyst at IHS Energy, noted
a poll in June found 77 of French voters opposed to building new
nuclear plants. But she said trade unions, as well as businesses
facing higher fuel costs, would be unlikely to accept any move
by a future government to curb investment in nuclear power.
"Even if a government of any hue were to attempt to slow
investment into new nuclear facilities, let alone phase out
existing capacity ahead of schedule, they would come up against
the powerful, militant French unions," she said.
"Equally, the loss of nuclear power would increase energy
costs substantially for households and businesses alike."
In its 2010 annual report, the ASN said that in 2008 it
identified some weak spots in the Centraco site that prompted it
to ask for an action plan to improve safety. It said the
situation had improved since then at the site.
Malcolm Sperrin, director of Medical Physics and Clinical
Engineering at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England
said: "It is unlikely that there will be significant, or any,
releases of radiation into the wider environment but this will
need to be confirmed in the next few hours or days."
