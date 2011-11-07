* Findings aim to fuel debate on nuclear before election
* France would lose its advantage if it cut nuclear -UFE
PARIS Nov 7 Cutting the share of nuclear in
France's electricity mix to 50 percent by 2030, down from three
quarters now, would cost 60 billion euros ($82.5 billion) more
than keeping the mix unchanged, the French Electricity Union
(UFE) said on Monday.
If the share of nuclear energy in the electricity mix was
unchanged by 2030, the country's electricity bill would reach
322 billion euros, a report by the UFE showed.
The UFE is mainly composed of French utilities, a sector
dominated by state-owned EDF . Its findings are intended
to fuel debate on nuclear energy ahead of the 2012 presidential
election.
While the ruling UMP party wants to maintain nuclear energy
despite growing opposition after the Fukushima disaster,
socialist presidential hopeful Francois Hollande has promised to
cut nuclear power output capacity to 50 percent by 2025.
France first opted for a full-blown nuclear energy
programme with minimal public debate after the first oil crisis
in 1974 and continued to support nuclear power even after the
1986 Chernobyl disaster.
EDF operates 58 nuclear reactors, is building a 59th one in
northwestern France and has plans for a 60th reactor.
The report also argues that if France decided to cut its
nuclear energy share it would lose its competitive advantage in
terms of tariffs and its savings in CO2 emissions.
French electricity bills are among the cheapest in Europe.
If nuclear production capacity was unchanged by 2030,
electricity tariffs would rise by 33 percent for households and
by 41 percent for businesses compared to 2010, the report added.
But if the share of nuclear energy in the electricity mix
was pushed down to 50 percent, tariffs would jump by 50 percent
for homes and 65 percent for businesses, according to the UFE.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Anthony Barker)