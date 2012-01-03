* French nuclear watchdog says French nuclear plants are
safe
* Investments needed to bolster safety in case of flooding,
quake
* Nuclear power operators must beef up security or shut
facilities
(Updates with EDF comments on costs)
By Muriel Boselli and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Jan 3 France must invest billions
of euros to improve the safety systems of its nuclear facilities
so they can withstand the kind of extreme shocks that triggered
in Fukushima the worst nuclear accident in 25 years, the nuclear
watchdog ASN said on Tuesday.
French nuclear power operator EDF will need to
install flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote
back-up control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or
else face having to shut down some of its 58 reactors, the ASN
added.
State-controlled EDF will also have to set up, before the
end of 2012, an emergency nuclear task force to intervene on the
site of an accident within less than 24 hours.
"We believe that facilities can only continue to operate if
investments are made in the timeframe we're setting, otherwise
we may have to suspend some operations," ASN President
Andre-Claude Lacoste told a news conference.
"If EDF estimates that what we are asking for is so
expensive that it does no longer make it worth to operate one
facility, it can decide to shut that facility," Lacoste added,
giving no detailled financial estimate of the works needed.
EDF said its planned costs over the next 30 years to prolong
the lifespan of its 19 nuclear power plants from 40 to 60 years
would as a result of the recommendations reach the high end of
the 40-50 billion euro range, compared the low-end of that range
previously, a group spokeswoman said
The production cost of nuclear-generated electricity would
also rise as a result of the upgrades from 46 euros per megawatt
hour to 50 euros per MWH, the spokeswoman added.
The ASN on Tuesday handed the French government the
conclusions of a safety assessment of nuclear facilities nearly
10 months after an earthquake and tsunami crippled Japan's
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, triggering the world's worst
nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.
France has carried out "stress tests" on its nuclear
facilities as part of a European Union-wide move to assess the
resistance of European nuclear power plants to extreme cases of
natural catastrophe or bad weather.
The EU is due to publish its conclusions in June.
The ASN concluded that the facilities it assessed in France,
the world's most nuclear-dependent country, presented a
"sufficient" safety level but that action needed to be taken to
beef up the operational management of accidents and ensure
facilities could resist extreme cases like flooding or quakes.
French Energy Minister Eric Besson said in a statement he
would meet up with EDF, nuclear reactor maker Areva
and the CEA nuclear scientific research body on Jan 9 to
elaborate an agenda for the implementation of these measures.
France is in the midst of a heated debate over its
dependence on nuclear energy ahead of the 2012 presidential
elections.
The ruling UMP party is in favour of maintaining the status
quo, while the opposition Socialist party has said it wants to
close the oldest 24 reactors by 2025.
Financing these new safety measures may prove a thorny issue
for the budget-conscious government.
EDF, which is more than 80 percent owned by the state, will
need to dig into its pockets to finance the work and the
investment will likely increase the group's production costs,
which in turn may put some pressure on the government to
increase state-set electricity tariffs.
"I cannot see how investments of several billions of euros
would have no impact on production costs," Lacoste said.
This investments however may prove to be a boon for groups
such as Areva, which manufacture the services and products
nuclear power operators need to improve safety systems.
Lacoste estimated on Tuesday that each of France's 58
nuclear reactors will need to be equipped with a back-up diesel
generator at a cost of 30 to 50 million euros apiece.
