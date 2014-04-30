* Half of France's nuclear reactors to reach age limit by
2025
* EDF favours nuclear extension over other fuels
* Nuclear watchdog says EDF should not take extension for
granted
* French govt still undecided, energy law delayed
By Michel Rose
PARIS, April 30 France must decide in the next
few years whether it wants to continue its nuclear-driven energy
policy at a cost of up to 300 billion euros ($415 billion) or if
it wants to embark on an equally costly route towards using
other fuels.
Most of the country's 58 nuclear reactors were built during
a short period in the 1980s, and about half will reach their
designed age limits of 40 in the 2020s, pushing France towards
what industry calls "the nuclear cliff."
Public support in France for nuclear power has traditionally
been strong but is looking shakier since the 2011 nuclear
reactor meltdown at Japan's Fukushima facility following a
massive earthquake and tsunami.
And French President Francois Hollande has said he wanted to
cut the share of atomic energy in France's electricity mix to 50
percent from 75 percent by 2025, reduce oil and gas consumption
and boost renewable energy.
A replacement of the nuclear plants run by state-controled
utility EDF, or a switch towards alternative sources
would cost huge amounts of money.
"There's a problem, which is decision-making. Are we going
towards a new nuclear fleet or not? This needs preparation,"
Jacques Repussard, the head of state-funded nuclear advising
institute IRSN told Reuters in an interview.
EDF has advocated an extension of the reactors' lifespan to
50 or even 60 years, arguing that they were modelled on similar
reactors in the United States which have been granted 60-year
licences.
But French nuclear watchdog ASN, the only authority allowed
to grant this extension, has so far repeated that the utility
should not take this extension for granted and would only give a
first opinion next year and a final one in 2018-2019.
That may leave France with no other choice than hastily
building coal or gas-fired plants to back up the expansion of
renewable power, supplies of which can fluctuate depending on
weather conditions and time of day.
"If there is no extension, clearly the answer to fill the
gap would not be nuclear plants, it would be gas-fired plants or
something like that," Dominique Miniere, head of production and
engineering at EDF said.
Putting a price tag on replacing the nuclear fleet with
other plants could involve a variety of calculations, depending
on the mix of energy sources chosen.
The cost of electricity produced by the current nuclear
fleet was put at around 50 euros per MWh in 2012 by the state
auditor, compared with a cost of 62-102 euros/MWh for onshore
wind and 114-547 euros for photovoltaic power. EDF said the cost
of new gas- or coal-fired electricity would be between 70 and
100 euros per MWh.
UNDECIDED GOVERNMENT
With costs huge in either case, the government has so far
been undecided.
On the one hand, EDF wants to cash in on its nuclear
know-how through exporting its technology and services,
including to Britain's nuclear investment power programme.
Yet EDF also faces a 55 billion euro upgrade of its existing
reactors by 2025 and will have to decide on how to finance their
ultimate replacement, at a potential cost of up to 240 billion
euros, about six times EDF's existing debt pile.
"If you close down all nuclear reactors when they reach 30
or 40 however, you will need to build a huge new fleet, that
would be a massive challenge not only from a financial point of
view but also from a project management point of view," said
Laszlo Lavro, head of the International Energy Agency's Gas,
Coal and Power division.
Within the government, ministers have voiced contradicting
views on nuclear energy, even though the departure of the Green
party from the government has made the pro-nuclear case
stronger.
An energy transition bill now slated for July has been
repeatedly delayed, with Paris naming its fourth energy minister
in less than two years earlier this month.
Newly appointed energy minister Segolene Royal, a powerful
voice in the new government, has skirted questions on nuclear
policy at a news conference earlier this week.
CHEAPER, FASTER, DIRTIER
Decisions cannot be delayed indefinitely as building new
energy infrastructure, especially nuclear power plants, takes
time.
Construction of France's pilot new generation reactor in
Flamanville, which started in 2007, has seen repeated delays and
cost overruns and is currently expected to be finished in 2016.
Building thermal power capacity instead may be cheaper in
terms of investment and also faster, but it is also problematic
because they are dirtier and many are also uncompetitive due to
high fuel costs.
Natural gas prices have been high as a result of production
outages in North Africa and because of booming Asian demand for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
Burning more coal, which is relatively cheap as a result of
global mining oversupply, would run against France's commitments
to cut emissions, seen as responsible for climate change.
IRSN's Repussard said that meant a French nuclear lifespan
extension beyond 40 years was therefore likely under certain
conditions.
HUGE COSTS
Extending the lifespan by 10 or 20 years would give France
more time to think whether it needs to build safer but more
costly new reactors such as Areva's newest models
currently under construction in France, Finland and China.
Operating the old reactors, which have been fully paid off,
for longer would also bring some much-needed funds to debt-laden
EDF to scale what experts call the "investment wall" it faces in
the coming decades.
EDF's Miniere said each running 900-megawatt (MW) reactor
brings 200 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per year.
Prolonging the lifespan of the existing fleet would also
require expensive work. EDF says upgrading the fleet would
require 55 billion euros of work by 2025. Post-Fukushima work
required by the ASN would cost another 10 billion euros, upping
EDF's total nuclear investment programme to over 300 billion
euros, more than three times the amount spent in the 80s and 90s
to build the whole existing fleet.
"I think this cost bump that was made public has curbed the
enthusiasm of many, it seems like a gigantic investment," said
Denis Baupin, a Green MP who heads a parliamentary committee to
investigate the cost of nuclear energy.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Marion Douet; editing by Keiron
Henderson)
Henderson)