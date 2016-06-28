PARIS, June 28 Global addition to nuclear power capacity in 2015 hit 10.2 gigawatts, the highest growth in 25 years driven by construction of new nuclear power plants mainly in China, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"We have never seen such an increase in nuclear capacity addition, mainly driven by China, South Korea and Russia," IEA's Executive Director Fatih Birol told a nuclear conference in Paris.

"It shows that with the right policies, nuclear capacity can increase," Birol added. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)