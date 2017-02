PARIS Feb 10 EDF's 1,300-megawatt (MW) Cattenom 2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage early on Friday, data provided by grid operator RTE showed.

The reactor stopped at 0130 GMT on Friday, RTE said, without giving further details.

EDF's Tricastin 2 nuclear reactor, which also stopped unexpectedly on Thursday, is due to restart on Friday, the data also showed.

The 900-MW reactor went offline on Thursday afternoon due to a problem with a steam generator. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)