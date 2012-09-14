PARIS, Sept 14 The 900-megawatt reactor 1 at EDF's Blayais nuclear plant stopped at 1450 GMT on Friday in an unplanned outage, French power grid operator RTE said on its website.

RTE did not indicate the reason for the outage and no one at EDF was immediately available for further details. (Reporting by Axelle du Crest, writing by Gus Trompiz)