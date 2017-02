(Recasts after restart of reactor)

LONDON, July 10 EDF restarted its 1,335-megawatt (MW) St-Alban-St-Maurice 2 nuclear reactor in France on Tuesday after a short unplanned outage which lasted less than one hour, grid operator data showed.

The unit went offline at 0550 GMT but restarted at 0640 GMT, an unplanned outage schedule maintained by grid operator RTE showed, without indicating what the reason for the outage was. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)