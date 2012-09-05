PARIS, Sept 5 The incident at EDF's
Fessenheim nuclear power plant in eastern France is now over,
with all nine employees present during the chemical reaction
having returned home without injuries, the French utility said
on Wednesday.
"The incident that occurred today at 3 pm is now over," EDF
said in a statement. "All nine employees present during the
incident have been examined by medical services, none had
injuries, and they were able to return home."
Two staff suffered light hand burns, EDF and the French
energy minister said earlier.
The fire brigade that was called for the steam leak at
France's oldest nuclear power station were now making the last
checks on the site, the statement added.