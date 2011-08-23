PARIS Aug 23 EDF stopped the 1,300-megawatt reactor 2 at its Penly nuclear plant on Tuesday in an unplanned outage, a spokesman at the plant said.

The outage was due to the stoppage of a turbine during a regular test, he said.

The reactor was being relaunched and was expected to reach full capacity later on Tuesday, he said.

According to the website of French grid operator RTE, the outage occurred at 0815 GMT.

