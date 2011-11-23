par Pierre-Henri Allain
VALOGNES, France, Nov. 23 French
anti-nuclear activists and police scuffled on Wednesday in
Normandy as a train convoy transporting radioactive waste
processed by nuclear producer Areva prepared to head
to its storage site in Germany.
Several hundred protesters tried to occupy the train tracks
a few kilometers outside the town of Valognes in northwestern
France before being repelled by police in riot gear. Police said
they detained five people.
Activists played a cat and mouse game with police forces,
who launched canisters of tear gas and charged the crowd with
batons.
"This movement is the indignation of people who are aware of
the dangers of nuclear and who reject politics geared only
toward the profit of certain businesses," said a 60-year-old
activist, who did not want to give his name.
The trains - which were scheduled to depart about 13:30 GMT
- will carry 11 tubular containers of highly radioactive nuclear
waste processed by Areva in the treatment plant at nearby La
Hague.
The waste, which originates from German nuclear plants, is
en route to the nuclear waste facility of Gorleben in
northeastern Germany.
Earlier convoys have been met with similar protests in
France and Germany alike. Activists say the convoys could pose a
danger to the environment and population if there to be an
accident en route.
(Additional reporting by Antony Paone; Writing by Alexandria
Sage; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Mark Heinrich)