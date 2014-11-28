PARIS Nov 28 French nuclear watchdog ASN got a
clean bill of health from an International Atomic Energy
Agency-led peer review on Friday, although the report
highlighted the need for more staff and money in the future.
France, the world's most nuclear-reliant country, gets three
quarters of its electricity from 58 reactors operated by
state-owned utility EDF.
As the reactors age, approaching 40-years old in the next
decade, ASN will need more frequent safety checks requiring more
staff and funds, both hard to obtain given government budget
constraints.
"While they are currently able to meet their regulatory
mandate based on the current resources that they have, they need
to address future needs," Mark Satorius, executive director for
operations of the U.S. nuclear watchdog, the NRC, told
reporters.
The head of ASN, Pierre-Frank Chevet, has regularly warned
officials of the need to increase the authority's budget and
workforce, but has so far obtained only a fraction of its
estimates.
ASN employs 1,000 staff and Chevet said it needed to
increase that to 1,200 as soon as possible to face the increased
workload of the incoming 40-year review of French reactors.
"We were given an extra 30 positions over the next three
years by the government. We say 'thanks', we understand the
budget constraints, but that's not enough," Chevet told
reporters.
Chevet also called for a new tax on nuclear operators that
would be ringfenced for nuclear safety.
The IAEA mission, which did not disclose the draft report to
reporters, also identified issues in need for improvement in the
regulatory framework for the control of medical exposure to
radiation and in "processes needed to deliver ASN's mandate."
The NRC's Satorius said this was about managing priorities
and ensuring a strong safety culture among employees.
"Safety culture has to do with having an organisation where
the members feel free to come forward with problems and voice
those problems to management without fear of being retaliated
against," Satorius told Reuters.
The review, the second such exercise since ASN was created
in 2006, was conducted by a team of 22 experts from 17 member
countries of the IAEA who interviewed French officials and
visited sites in a 12-day mission.
The final report will be given to the French government and
made public in about three months,
