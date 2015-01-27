PARIS Jan 27 French unions called a one-day
strike on Thursday likely to lead to production cuts in the
country's power and gas sectors, in protest at a law that would
reduce the proportion of nuclear in the energy mix.
France's so-called energy transition bill, which translates
into law President Francois Hollande's promise to cut the share
of nuclear energy to 50 percent of power output from the current
75 percent, is currently being reviewed by the upper house of
parliament.
A first version was adopted by the lower house at the end of
last year.
"All over France, production cuts in the nuclear, oil-fired
and hydraulic sectors will be implemented by workers," the CGT
union's mines and energy federation said in the statement on its
website. The CGT and FO are the two unions calling for a strike.
It was unclear by how much production would be reduced on
Thursday. The CGT estimated that strike actions last year cut
nuclear output by about 7,000 megawatts (MW), compared with a
total nuclear capacity of 63,260 MW.
The current availability of EDF's nuclear fleet is
relatively high, at 96.21 percent.
French spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery
were slightly higher than Wednesday's contract
, at 47 euros per MWh, compared with 45.25/MWh.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes and Mark
Potter)