* French watchdog ASN disclosed EPR steel weak spots
* ASN's Chevet irks former EDF executives, union
* Reputation of French nuclear industry abroad is key
By Michel Rose
PARIS, June 22 The head of France's nuclear
watchdog has upset the industry by taking an increasingly
assertive approach that critics say could jeopardise efforts to
win more business overseas.
The tensions at the top of a key French industry bring into
focus the role of the ASN, an independent body set up in 2006,
whose decisions can cost nuclear companies billions of euros.
The ASN shocked the country's mainly pro-nuclear
establishment in April when it disclosed that state-controlled
Areva had found weak spots in the steel of its
flagship European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) which is being built
in Normandy.
ASN head Pierre-Franck Chevet made no attempt to play down
the importance of the anomalies in a series of subsequent media
interviews, calling them "serious, even very serious."
Chevet's decision to be so vocal about his concerns rather
than wait for the outcome of further tests ruffled feathers in
an industry which accounts for about 100,000 jobs across France.
Nuclear provides around 75 percent of France's electricity
but times are hard after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan
prompted concerns about the technology in a number of countries.
Areva has lost money for four consecutive years and is going
through a major restructuring, with fellow state-owned EDF
poised to buy its nuclear reactor arm.
Chevet's intervention prompted retired EDF executives to
write him an unusually blunt letter, calling the ASN's decision
to go public on the EPR's problems an "abuse of power".
"Allowing oneself to publicly heap opprobrium on the
industrial abilities of a national economic player like Areva
based on fragile presumptions at a strategic moment in its
history does not seem to be in the remit of ASN," wrote André
Pellen, a former member of EDF's national crisis team.
SAFETY REMIT
Although the ASN's sole responsibility is safety, its
decisions can have material consequences for Areva and EDF.
The watchdog has the power to halt nuclear installations at
any time if it sees a risk and, crucially for the future of EDF,
is the only authority which can allow an extension of the
lifespan of its nuclear fleet beyond 40 years.
The watchdog's independence marks a change from before 2006
when safety was under control of the industry ministry. Earlier,
it was the responsibility of atomic research institute CEA,
which created the French nuclear industry and still owns a
majority of Areva.
That meant any issues were usually fixed behind close doors.
"What's irritating a bit is the spectacular fashion of his
performance," Pellen, the former EDF executive, told Reuters.
"It's like these people have no sense of the state's greater
good."
The French industry is worried about the damage the EPR's
problems could do its image abroad, with export orders such as
the 16 billion pound ($25 billion) Hinkley Point project in
western England vital to tide it over until France decides
whether to renew its ageing nuclear plants.
Industry insiders argue other competitors like Russian or
Chinese companies do not face the same level of scrutiny.
"In my view it's overstepping its role; its strategy is
causing anxiety and has a major impact, including
internationally," a union source who sits on the board of a
French energy company said.
ENSURING QUALITY
Chevet said the French industry should see the close
supervision as a guarantee of quality.
"I think we have a reputation for being demanding on safety,
some can consider this as a disadvantage, I for one consider
this as an advantage, even in terms of exports," he said.
Chevet, 53, is no maverick. The civil servant is a product
of the French establishment, having graduated from top
engineering school Polytechnique. In 1986, the year of the
Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, he joined the industry ministry.
"Seeing the extent of the catastrophe, I thought I could
help to avoid a repeat, especially in France," he told L'Usine
Nouvelle magazine in 2013.
He rose through the ranks of French administration under
conservative and socialist governments and his recent plain
speaking has taken some by surprise. In April, he publicly
criticised EDF's choice of language after the utility described
a leak of 100 cubic meters of water at its Fessenheim nuclear
plant as a mere "lack of watertightness".
"He is asserting its true role as an independent authority,
and that's bothering some," Green MP Denis Baupin said.
For Yannick Rousselet of Greenpeace France, the increasingly
blunt tone is due to the responsibility of supervising a country
with 58 nuclear reactors in a post-Fukushima world, rather than
to Chevet's personality.
"He does not want to be the guy who wakes up tomorrow having
the responsibility to deal with an accident like Fukushima."
($1 = 0.6452 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Keith
Weir)