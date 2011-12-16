PARIS Dec 16 Power group EDF has set out a precautionary emergency plan at its Blayais nuclear power plant, near Bordeaux, as storm winds and torrential rain lashed France on Friday.

"We have activated our surveillance plan on a preventive basis," said a spokeswoman at EDF.

This includes measures to prevent flooding of the plant, located on the banks of the Gironde estuary, by securing access to certain doors and putting mobile water-pumping stations in place around the facilities, she said.

The spokewoman said Blayais was the only French power plant where measures had been taken on Friday. EDF operates France's 19 nuclear plants.

Nuclear power operators around the world have stepped up safety measures after an earthquake and tsunami hit Japan's Fukushima Daiichi power plant in March, causing the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident 25 years ago.

In December 1999, a massive storm combined with the incoming tide provoked the partial flooding of two of Blayais' 4 reactors, resulting in a brief power cut and loss of backup systems.

By midday on Friday, winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour blew from southwestern France to the northeastern part of the country, heading towards western Germany, according to the latest update from France's national weather service.

