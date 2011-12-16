(Recasts with news that alert has been lifted)
PARIS Dec 16 French nuclear operator EDF
said on Friday it had ended a precautionary emergency
plan set out at its Blayais nuclear power plant near Bordeaux as
storm winds and torrential rain that started to subside.
"The favourable evolution of weather conditions,
and in particular weakening winds, have allowed us to lift at
1300 (1200 GMT) our internal vigilance plan at the Blayais
nuclear plant," EDF said in statement.
"The four reactors have continued to operate safely. The
storm has had no impact on the facilities," EDF said.
Earlier in the day, EDF had said the plan had been put in
place at 0630 GMT to prevent flooding of the plant, located on
the banks of the Gironde estuary, by securing access to certain
doors and putting mobile water-pumping stations in place around
the facilities, she said.
Nuclear power operators around the world have stepped up
safety measures after an earthquake and tsunami hit Japan's
Fukushima Daiichi power plant in March, causing the worst
nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident 25 years ago.
In December 1999, a massive storm combined with the incoming
tide provoked the partial flooding of two of Blayais' 4
reactors, resulting in a brief power cut and loss of backup
systems.
(Reporting by Marie Maitre; editing by Jason Neely)