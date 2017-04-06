Bahrain detains citizen for sympathising with Qatar, agency reports
DUBAI, June 14 Bahraini authorities detained a citizen for questioning on charges of sympathising with Qatar on social media, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.
The step could jeopardise a commitment by President Francois Hollande to agree an end to power production at France's oldest atomic plant in time for the end of his five-year term in office this summer, CGT union official Laurent Langlard said.
"Broadly speaking this is a snub to the government in that the closure of Fessenheim is not formally signed and sealed," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by Adrian Croft)
June 14 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said Saudi Arabia could be a "major opportunity" for the firm as the country unveiled plans for oil giant Saudi Aramco's $100 billion initial public offering and introduced a series of reforms to attract foreign capital in 2015.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Trump administration will suspend compliance dates on a rule limiting methane emissions from oil and gas companies working on public lands as soon as Thursday, according to an Interior Department document.