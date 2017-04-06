PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.

The step could jeopardise a commitment by President Francois Hollande to agree an end to power production at France's oldest atomic plant in time for the end of his five-year term in office this summer, CGT union official Laurent Langlard said.

"Broadly speaking this is a snub to the government in that the closure of Fessenheim is not formally signed and sealed," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by Adrian Croft)