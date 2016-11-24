FRANKFURT Nov 24 French baseload power for delivery on Monday Nov. 27 jumped by 79 percent to 85 euros ($89.87) a megawatt hour on Thursday after EDF updated its reactor outage status.

EDF said it was ramping up the St Laurent 2 plant but would operate it at reduced capacity up to Nov. 26 while the wholesale market had expected its return on Thursday.

The Paluel 1 plant would also be in an unplanned outage until Thursday 1800 GMT.

Power prices have risen sharply in interconnected Europe since October on supply uncertainty surrounding the level of French nuclear availability amid safety checks in France in winter time when demand runs high. ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)