* Tender offer seen on Sept. 16 for two offshore sites

* Tender for Le Treport for 705 MW, Noirmoutier for 600 MW

* Third tender seen in 2013 to achieve 6 GW total capacity (Adds details, background)

PARIS, Sept 10 The French government will launch a second tender to build offshore wind parks on Sept. 16, followed by a third next year, a French industry source said on Monday, as the country seeks to become a leading player in the industry.

The French energy ministry declined to confirm the move, which is part of the previous government's plans to increase offshore wind power capacity to 6 gigawatts (GW) by 2020.

France aims to meet 23 percent of energy demand through renewable power by 2020. The country has 7,000 MW of installed onshore wind power, far behind Germany, the European Union's top onshore wind producer with 28,000 MW.

The latest tender offer is for one wind park off Le Treport in northern France with a capacity of 705 megawatts (MW) and a second off the island of Noirmoutier with a capacity of 600 MW.

"A third tender will be launched after the energy transition debate," the source told Reuters. "That tender will complete what was lacking to reach the 6,000 megawatts."

The Socialist government plans to debate France's future energy policy in the coming weeks with the aim of delivering a law in the first half of 2013 to boost energy efficiency and renewable energy, and lower the share of nuclear power in the electricity mix to 50 percent by 2025 from 75 percent now.

Under President Nicolas Sarkozy, France awarded a first tender in April for four offshore wind parks with a total capacity of 2,000 MW and value of 7 billion euros ($8.96 billion).

France's EDF and Alstom came out as winners of three and Spain's Iberdrola along with French nuclear reactor maker Areva took the fourth.

French utility Suez and Germany's Siemens were unsuccessful in a bid to build an offshore wind farm at a fifth site off Le Treport, which is now part of the second tender.

EDF won tenders for sites at Saint-Nazaire, Courseulles-sur-Mer and Fecamp, while Iberdrola and Areva will build a wind farm at Saint-Brieuc, with production starting in 2020.

Britain is the world's top offshore wind market with around 2,000 MW installed and plans to become a major hub for offshore wind manufacturing and research.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday to accelerate the expansion of offshore wind parks, a crucial part of a planned shift to green energy from nuclear.

While Germany is making headway with its renewables targets due to rapid growth in the solar and onshore wind sectors, progress on offshore wind has been slower because of higher-than-expected costs and questions over liability. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by Caroline Jacobs and Muriel Boselli; Editing by James Regan)