* Tender offer seen on Sept. 16 for two offshore sites
* Tender for Le Treport for 705 MW, Noirmoutier for 600 MW
* Third tender seen in 2013 to achieve 6 GW total capacity
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Sept 10 The French government will launch
a second tender to build offshore wind parks on Sept. 16,
followed by a third next year, a French industry source said on
Monday, as the country seeks to become a leading player in the
industry.
The French energy ministry declined to confirm the move,
which is part of the previous government's plans to increase
offshore wind power capacity to 6 gigawatts (GW) by 2020.
France aims to meet 23 percent of energy demand through
renewable power by 2020. The country has 7,000 MW of installed
onshore wind power, far behind Germany, the European Union's top
onshore wind producer with 28,000 MW.
The latest tender offer is for one wind park off Le Treport
in northern France with a capacity of 705 megawatts (MW) and a
second off the island of Noirmoutier with a capacity of 600 MW.
"A third tender will be launched after the energy transition
debate," the source told Reuters. "That tender will complete
what was lacking to reach the 6,000 megawatts."
The Socialist government plans to debate France's future
energy policy in the coming weeks with the aim of delivering a
law in the first half of 2013 to boost energy efficiency and
renewable energy, and lower the share of nuclear power in the
electricity mix to 50 percent by 2025 from 75 percent now.
Under President Nicolas Sarkozy, France awarded a first
tender in April for four offshore wind parks with a total
capacity of 2,000 MW and value of 7 billion euros ($8.96
billion).
France's EDF and Alstom came out as
winners of three and Spain's Iberdrola along with
French nuclear reactor maker Areva took the fourth.
French utility Suez and Germany's Siemens
were unsuccessful in a bid to build an offshore wind
farm at a fifth site off Le Treport, which is now part of the
second tender.
EDF won tenders for sites at Saint-Nazaire,
Courseulles-sur-Mer and Fecamp, while Iberdrola and Areva will
build a wind farm at Saint-Brieuc, with production starting in
2020.
Britain is the world's top offshore wind market with around
2,000 MW installed and plans to become a major hub for offshore
wind manufacturing and research.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved a
draft law on Wednesday to accelerate the expansion of offshore
wind parks, a crucial part of a planned shift to green energy
from nuclear.
While Germany is making headway with its renewables targets
due to rapid growth in the solar and onshore wind sectors,
progress on offshore wind has been slower because of
higher-than-expected costs and questions over liability.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by Caroline Jacobs and
Muriel Boselli; Editing by James Regan)