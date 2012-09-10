PARIS, Sept 10 The French government will launch
a second tender to build offshore wind parks on Sept. 16,
followed by a third next year, a French industry source said on
Monday, as the country seeks to become a leading player in the
industry.
The French energy ministry declined to confirm the move.
The latest tender offer is for one wind park off Le Treport
in northern France with a capacity of 705 megawatts (MW) and a
second off the island of Noirmoutier with a capacity of 600 MW.
France already awarded a first tender in April for four
offshore wind parks with a total capacity of 2,000 MW, with EDF
and Alstom coming out as winners of three and
Spain's Iberdrola in partnership with French
state-owned nuclear reactor maker Areva taking the
fourth.
GDF Suez and Germany's Siemens were
unsuccessful in a bid to build an offshore wind farm at a fifth
site off Le Treport, which is now part of the second tender.
