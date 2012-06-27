* Tax could raise some 500 mln euros -industry body

PARIS, June 27 France is considering a one-off tax on the oil sector before the end of 2012 that would raise around 500 million euros ($623.55 million), helping depleted French coffers but hurting its struggling refining industry.

The government's spokeswoman confirmed an earlier press report on Wednesday that France's new government was mulling introducing the tax in July's amended budget bill to help the country meet its budget deficit target.

"That is one of the options being studied by the budget ministry but...things are not yet confirmed," Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told a news conference.

The tax could raise about 500 million euros this year, the head of France's oil industry body (UFIP) Jean-Louis Schilansky told Reuters.

"The tax would be indexed on crude and fuel product stocks held by oil firms operating in France," Schilansky said.

"This will contribute to the deterioration of the refining sector," he added. "It's a severe blow."

The French oil distribution industry, which includes refineries of oil majors such as Total and petrol stations owned by supermarket chains such as Carrefour , had a net profit of about 500 million euros last year, according to statistics from the Comite Professionel du Petrole think-tank.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products, prompting Total to shut its Dunkirk refinery at the start of 2010 and Petroplus to end refining at its Reichstett plant in eastern France in May 2011.

Total declined to comment on the plan. No one was immediately available at Carrefour to comment. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus, Michel Rose and Dominique Vidalon; writing by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)