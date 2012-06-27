PARIS, June 27 France is preparing a one-off tax before the end of 2012 on the oil sector which would raise around 500 million euros ($623.55 million), the head of France's oil industry body (UFIP) Jean-Louis Schilansky told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The tax would be indexed on crude and fuel product stocks held by oil firms operating in France," Schilansky said.

"This will contribute to deteriorate the refining sector," he added. "It's a severe blow." ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Edited by Michel Rose)