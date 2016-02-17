PARIS Feb 17 French oilseed group Avril announced on Wednesday a partnership with Dow Chemical Co unit Dow AgroSciences to develop protein-rich rapeseed for the French market.

The partnership would be based on non-genetically modified seed technology developed by Dow AgroSciences in Canada, Avril said in a presentation in Paris.

