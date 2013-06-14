PARIS, June 14 French President Francois
Hollande said a decision on the future of France Telecom's
chief executive Stephane Richard would be announced on
Monday after an executive board meeting to be held on the same
day.
"We will make our decision known on Monday. It will be made
on the basis of one thing: the interest of the company, its
workers and clients," Hollande said at a news conference of
Richard's future, in doubt since he was put under formal
investigation this week in a fraud case. He denies wrongdoing.
Europe's fourth-largest telecom group is 27 percent owned by
the state.
Sources familiar with the company's governance told Reuters
the views of Hollande's Socialist government will likely
determine the outcome, even though the state only holds three of
15 board seats.
Richard was a top aide in the finance ministry under former
president Nicolas Sarkozy when his government awarded tycoon
Bernard Tapie 285 million euros ($373 million) in damages in his
long battle with defunct bank Credit Lyonnais.
Tapie, a supporter of Sarkozy, had contested the bank's role
in the 1993 sale of his stake in sports firm Adidas.
Investigating judges are examining allegations that Tapie got
favourable treatment because of his political ties when the
government decided to take the case to arbitration instead of
court.