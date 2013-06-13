Lowe's reports 19.3 pct jump in quarterly revenue
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.
PARIS, June 13 French Digital Economy Minister Fleur Pellerin said on Thursday there was a question mark over whether France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard could remain in his post after he was placed under formal investigation for fraud.
Asked if Richard could stay in his post in light of the investigation, she told RTL radio: "It's an open question."
"That is the question that the executive board will have to answer when it holds an extraordinary meeting in the next few days," she added. France's government owns 27 percent of the company.
March 1 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported a 19.3 percent rise in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by a strong U.S. housing market.
SAO PAULO, March 1 Petróleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA have signed final terms of a $2.25 billion joint venture involving the sale of assets as well as stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday: