PARIS Feb 8 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday he could be forced to suspend security cooperation with Israel if the ramp-up of Israeli settlements continued.

"If the colonisation continues, I would have no other choice, it would not be my fault," Abbas told France's Senate during a visit to Paris.

On Tuesday, he met President Francois Hollande, who voiced concern over a law retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank