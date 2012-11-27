BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
PARIS Nov 27 France said on Tuesday it would vote in favour of Palestinian non-member status at the United Nations.
"This Thursday or Friday, when the question is asked, France will vote yes," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius announced in the lower house of parliament.
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas, where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations by using a little-known exception for foreign banks.
* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (http://bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage: