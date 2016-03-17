UPDATE 6-Toshiba files results unapproved by auditor; warns of 'going concern' risk
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Adds Breakingviews link)
PARIS, March 17 France's National Assembly adopted on Thursday a proposal to impose an additional tax on palm oil from 2017, a move that prompted an outcry from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia who called it discriminatory.
The additional levy will also apply to copra (coconut) and palm kernel oil, also commonly used in commercial cooking.
It would not concern cosmetics and biofuels - two sectors in which vegetable oils are widely used. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Emile Picy, editing by Bate Felix)
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Adds Breakingviews link)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.