PARIS, June 22 France's National Assembly on Wednesday scrapped plans for an additional tax on palm oil, which had raised an outcry in producer countries, after the government said it would propose a new tax scheme for vegetable oils used in food.

The world's two largest palm oil producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, had said the tax, which aimed at encouraging the sector to reduce the environmental damage palm oil plantations can cause, was discriminatory and against international trade rules. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)